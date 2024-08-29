Grill Platter 2 pcs Cast Iron Reversible 38x23 cm

Our quality set of two cast iron reversible BBQ/Pizza Platters will make cooking a joyful experience!Each platter measures 46x23 cm. It is double-sided, so it meets different cooking needs. The smooth side can be used for baking pizza, toasting sandwiches, frying omelettes, eggs, bacon, chopped vegetables and more. The ribbed side of the Platter requires no oil or fat while cooking, so it is ideal for grilling fish, meat, steak, etc for a healthier meal. Such designalso allows fat to drain away from the food, so you can easily serve seared, restaurant style look dishes. The platter is also suitable to be used in the oven. There is one practical handle on each end. The platter has been pre-treated and will guarantee years of dependable service. The cast iron Platter is non-stick and heat-conducting. For maintenance, make sure to follow the care instructions and tips. It should be cleaned with hot water and without detergent. It is not dishwasher-friendly. Delivery includes a set of 2 BBQ/Pizza Platters. Important information - Material: cast iron . Dimensions (L x W x H): 46 x 23 x 1.5 cm . Cooking area size: 38 x 23 cm (L x W)