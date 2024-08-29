Excellent Houseware Frying Pan 24 cm Forged Aluminium

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Prepare a delicious meal with the frying pan from Excellent Houseware. It is made of durable forged aluminium. This pan has a diameter of 24 cm and it features a non-stick coating, which considerably improves both heat resistance and stain and scratch resistance. The cooking pan is really easy to clean in the dishwasher, and is suitable for all heat sources. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Forged aluminium with non-stick coating . Size: 24 x 5,5 cm (Diam. x H) . Handle length: 19,5 cm . Capacity: 1200 ml . Body thickness: 3 mm . Bottom thickness: 3 mm . Dishwasher safe . Suitable for all heat sources (including induction) . PFOA-acid free . Weight: 613 g

Prepare a delicious meal with the frying pan from Excellent Houseware. It is made of durable forged aluminium. This pan has a diameter of 24 cm and it features a non-stick coating, which considerably improves both heat resistance and stain and scratch resistance. The cooking pan is really easy to clean in the dishwasher, and is suitable for all heat sources. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Forged aluminium with non-stick coating . Size: 24 x 5,5 cm (Diam. x H) . Handle length: 19,5 cm . Capacity: 1200 ml . Body thickness: 3 mm . Bottom thickness: 3 mm . Dishwasher safe . Suitable for all heat sources (including induction) . PFOA-acid free . Weight: 613 g

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.