Marketplace.
Excellent Houseware Frying Pan 24 cm Forged Aluminium

Excellent Houseware Frying Pan 24 cm Forged Aluminium

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£37.99

£37.99/each

Excellent Houseware Frying Pan 24 cm Forged Aluminium
Prepare a delicious meal with the frying pan from Excellent Houseware. It is made of durable forged aluminium. This pan has a diameter of 24 cm and it features a non-stick coating, which considerably improves both heat resistance and stain and scratch resistance. The cooking pan is really easy to clean in the dishwasher, and is suitable for all heat sources. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Forged aluminium with non-stick coating . Size: 24 x 5,5 cm (Diam. x H) . Handle length: 19,5 cm . Capacity: 1200 ml . Body thickness: 3 mm . Bottom thickness: 3 mm . Dishwasher safe . Suitable for all heat sources (including induction) . PFOA-acid free . Weight: 613 g

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here