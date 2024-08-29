Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cm

Our quality cast iron grill pan/skillet with wooden handle will make cooking an incredible experience for you! This grill pan features a heavy duty cast iron skillet and 100% natural wood handle (with threaded steel rods inside). It has an internal ribbed base, thereby requiring no oil or fat while cooking. This design also allows fat to drain away from the food, so you can easily serve seared, restaurant style look dishes. It also has a spout on the side for pouring out excessive oil. This versatile cast iron pan is perfect for many uses at home or on the camping. The pan fits all types of hobs, including gas, electric, Important information - Material: Cast iron (pan); wood (handle) . Overall size: 42 x 24 x 3 cm (L x W x H) . Cooking surface size: 20 x 20 cm . Height: 3 cm