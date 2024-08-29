Marketplace.
image 1 of Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cm
image 1 of Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cmimage 2 of Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cmimage 3 of Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cmimage 4 of Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cmimage 5 of Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cm

Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Grill Pan with Wooden Handle Cast Iron 20x20 cm
Our quality cast iron grill pan/skillet with wooden handle will make cooking an incredible experience for you! This grill pan features a heavy duty cast iron skillet and 100% natural wood handle (with threaded steel rods inside). It has an internal ribbed base, thereby requiring no oil or fat while cooking. This design also allows fat to drain away from the food, so you can easily serve seared, restaurant style look dishes. It also has a spout on the side for pouring out excessive oil. This versatile cast iron pan is perfect for many uses at home or on the camping. The pan fits all types of hobs, including gas, electric, Important information - Material: Cast iron (pan); wood (handle) . Overall size: 42 x 24 x 3 cm (L x W x H) . Cooking surface size: 20 x 20 cm . Height: 3 cm

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here