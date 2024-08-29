Marketplace.
image 1 of Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Iron
image 1 of Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Ironimage 2 of Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Ironimage 3 of Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Iron

Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Iron
With our quality set of 3 pieces of extra large cast iron skillet/grill pans, you will find cooking a joyful experience! This pan set contains three cast iron pans of 17, 21 and 27 cm in diameter. They are perfect for home and camp cooking. The pans fit all types of hobs, including gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, solid fuel & induction cookers. They are also suitable for use on the BBQ. They have been pre-treated and will guarantee years of dependable service. These pans have smooth flat bottoms, making them ideal for making fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, steaks, sausages, etc. The cast iron features a non sticky surface and is heat conducting. For maintenance, make sure to follow the care instructions and tips. It should be cleaned with hot water and without detergent. It is not dishwasher-friendly. Delivery includes 3 cast iron skillet/grill pans. Important information - Material: cast iron . Small frying pan (√∏ 17 cm / Height: 3.5 cm) . Medium frying pan (√∏ 21 cm / Height: 4.5 cm) . Large pan (√∏ 27 cm / Height: 5.5 cm)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here