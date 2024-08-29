Set of 3 BBQ Steak Pans Cast Iron

With our quality set of 3 pieces of extra large cast iron skillet/grill pans, you will find cooking a joyful experience! This pan set contains three cast iron pans of 17, 21 and 27 cm in diameter. They are perfect for home and camp cooking. The pans fit all types of hobs, including gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, solid fuel & induction cookers. They are also suitable for use on the BBQ. They have been pre-treated and will guarantee years of dependable service. These pans have smooth flat bottoms, making them ideal for making fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, steaks, sausages, etc. The cast iron features a non sticky surface and is heat conducting. For maintenance, make sure to follow the care instructions and tips. It should be cleaned with hot water and without detergent. It is not dishwasher-friendly. Delivery includes 3 cast iron skillet/grill pans. Important information - Material: cast iron . Small frying pan (√∏ 17 cm / Height: 3.5 cm) . Medium frying pan (√∏ 21 cm / Height: 4.5 cm) . Large pan (√∏ 27 cm / Height: 5.5 cm)