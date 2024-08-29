Stock Pot 71 L 45x45 cm Stainless Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Made of premium stainless steel, this stock pot provides exceptional performance combined with durability and quality, which is truly a must-have in your kitchen! It can also serve in professional kitchen, hotel, restaurant catering. Great for soups, stews and sauces, this catering pot can deal with lots of kitchen works. The premium stainless steel material makes it suitable for induction and gas stoves. Additionally, its rolled edge and handles can avoid unexpected heating hurt. Let this stew pot be a great helper! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Stainless steel . Internal dimensions: 45 x 45 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 71 L . With 2 handles . A lid with handle included . Suitable for induction and gas stoves . Suitable for home use and professional kitchen, hotel, restaurant catering

