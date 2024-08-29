Grill Platter Cast Iron Reversible 50x23 cm

Our quality cast iron reversible BBQ/Pizza Platter will make cooking ajoyful experience!This versatile 50x23 cm cast iron BBQ platter is double-sided, making itperfect for many uses at home or on the camping. The smooth side can be used forbaking pizza, toasting sandwiches, frying omelettes, eggs, bacon,chopped vegetables and more. The ribbed side of the Platter requires no oil or fat while cooking, so itis ideal for grilling fish, meat, steak, etc for a healthier meal. Such designalso allows fat to drain away from the food, so you can easily serve seared,restaurant style look dishes. The platter is also suitable to be used in the oven. There is one practical handle on each end. The platter has been pre-treated and will guaranteeyears of dependable service. The cast iron platter is non-stick and heat-conducting. For maintenance, make sure to follow the care instructions andtips. It should be cleaned with hot water and without detergent. It is notdishwasher-friendly. Important information - Material: cast iron . Dimensions (L x W x H): 50 x 23 x 1.5 cm . Cooking area size: 38 x 23 cm (L x W)