Dining Bench Black 62x32x45 cm Steel and Faux Leather

Create a warm and welcoming environment right in your living space with this dining bench. Steel frame: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Comfortable seating: Experience the ultimate comfort with the integrated thickly padded seat cushion when you sit on it. Versatile use: Boasting a clean and simple look, the bench chair works great as a dining bench in the dining room, or a hall bench in the hallway. Important information - Bench: . Material: Steel with powder-coating . Overall dimensions (with cushion): 62 x 32 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Cushion: . Colour: Black . Material: Faux leather (60% PU, 30% polyester, 10% cotton) . Filling material: Foam . Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 5 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes

