Bench 160x40x45 cm Solid Wood Mango

The solid wooden bench is a great addition to your living room or hallway. Durable material: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Practical design: This bench seating is an ideal choice for eating and chatting with friends or family. Wide applications: This bench chair can also be used as a hall bench or dressing room bench. Good to know:Colours and grains vary per furniture item, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with 5% white wash . Dimensions: 160 x 40 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Max. load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes

