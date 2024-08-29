Corner Bench REINE 151 cm Honey Brown&Grey Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wooden corner bench is an ideal choice for you to take a nap or have a chat with your family or friends. Made of solid pinewood, the corner bench stands out with its durability. You can place the bench seat in the living room or dining room enjoy great books and a cup of coffee. The backrest contributes to your seating comfort. Additionally, the long bench can be assembled both left-sided and right-sided to fit different layouts. Important information - Colour: Honey brown and grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 151 x 118.5 x 85 cm (L x W x H) . With backrest . Long bench can be assembled both left-sided and right-sided . Range name: REINE . Assembly required: Yes

This wooden corner bench is an ideal choice for you to take a nap or have a chat with your family or friends. Made of solid pinewood, the corner bench stands out with its durability. You can place the bench seat in the living room or dining room enjoy great books and a cup of coffee. The backrest contributes to your seating comfort. Additionally, the long bench can be assembled both left-sided and right-sided to fit different layouts. Important information - Colour: Honey brown and grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 151 x 118.5 x 85 cm (L x W x H) . With backrest . Long bench can be assembled both left-sided and right-sided . Range name: REINE . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.