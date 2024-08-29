Marketplace.
image 1 of Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pine
image 1 of Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 2 of Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 3 of Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 4 of Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 5 of Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pine

Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£96.99

£96.99/each

Bench 80x41x77 cm Solid Wood Pine
This classic wooden bench is exceptionally beautiful and can make your room more organised. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The box bench provides ample storage space for you to arrange various items neatly. Practical backrest: The bench seat is designed with a backrest so that you can relax your body as per your comfort. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 80 x 41 x 77 cm (W x D x H)

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here