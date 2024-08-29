Hallway Furniture Set Brown Oak Engineered Wood

Create a warm and welcoming environment right next to your door with this hallway furniture set! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: With a drawer, the hall bench provides ample storage space to store shoes or other utensils. Multifunctional bench: The bench not only can be used as a storage or decorative item in your living space, it can also serve as a seat when you put on or take off your shoes. Convenient design: The practical mirror and coat racks are convenient for you to hang your clothes and check your daily look. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Bench dimensions: 80 x 30.5 x 40 cm (W x D x H) . Mirror size: 39 x 80 cm (W x H) . Coat rack panel size: 20 x 80 cm (W x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Hall bench . 1 x Mirror . 2 x Coat rack panel