Storage Bench Grey Sonoma 82x42x46 cm Engineered Wood

This storage bench designed for both sitting and storing will surely be an eye-catcher in your home decor. Sturdy construction: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The wooden frames also ensure sturdiness and stability for the bench. Ample storage space: The hallway bench has a large storage space for organising clothes, toys, cushions, books, or other personal belongings. Comfortable seating: Experience the ultimate comfort with the integrated thickly padded seat cushion when you sit on it. Stable hinges: The support hinges are robust enough so that the lid can be left open and then you have your hands free to tidy up your items. Versatile use: The bench is perfect to use as a shoe bench in the hallway, or a storage bench in the living room. Important information - Bench: . Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Overall dimensions (with cushion): 82 x 42 x 46 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Cushion: . Colour: Dark grey . Material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Dimensions: 80 x 40 x 5 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes