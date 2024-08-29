Storage Bench Foldable White PVC

This versatile and soft storage bench features a cosy design that will suit any interior decor. It can also be used as an extra seat around your house. Durable and comfortable: The hallway bench is made from sturdy engineered wood and upholstered in a durable PVC. The seat top is filled with soft foam for a comfortable seating experience. Ample storage space: The hallway seat features a removable seat with a spacious storage compartment underneath, perfect for storing cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and more. Foldable design: The storage seating box can be folded to save space when not in use. Wide applications: The bench box can be used in the living room, bedroom, hallway, or doorway. It can be used as an ottoman bench or shoe bench. Important information - Colour: White . Material: PVC (100% chlorofibre), engineered wood . Filling material: Foam . Dimensions: 110 x 38 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Comfortable padded seat . Removable seat top . Foldable . Max. load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes