Marketplace.
image 1 of Storage Bench Foldable White PVC
image 1 of Storage Bench Foldable White PVCimage 2 of Storage Bench Foldable White PVCimage 3 of Storage Bench Foldable White PVCimage 4 of Storage Bench Foldable White PVCimage 5 of Storage Bench Foldable White PVC

Storage Bench Foldable White PVC

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£72.99

£72.99/each

Storage Bench Foldable White PVC
This versatile and soft storage bench features a cosy design that will suit any interior decor. It can also be used as an extra seat around your house. Durable and comfortable: The hallway bench is made from sturdy engineered wood and upholstered in a durable PVC. The seat top is filled with soft foam for a comfortable seating experience. Ample storage space: The hallway seat features a removable seat with a spacious storage compartment underneath, perfect for storing cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and more. Foldable design: The storage seating box can be folded to save space when not in use. Wide applications: The bench box can be used in the living room, bedroom, hallway, or doorway. It can be used as an ottoman bench or shoe bench. Important information - Colour: White . Material: PVC (100% chlorofibre), engineered wood . Filling material: Foam . Dimensions: 110 x 38 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Comfortable padded seat . Removable seat top . Foldable . Max. load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here