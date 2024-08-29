Marketplace.
image 1 of Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cm
image 1 of Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cmimage 2 of Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cmimage 3 of Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cmimage 4 of Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cmimage 5 of Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cm

Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£102.99

£102.99/each

Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cm
This teak bench will make a unique addition to your room. The bench is made of reclaimed teak, which is very sturdy and durable and gives the product its rugged characteristics. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing or lacquering. The beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. The strong steel legs add to the bench's sturdiness. Thanks to its foldable legs, the bench can be easily put aside to save room while not in use. The item is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important note: The grains vary from piece to piece, making each of our benches unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Reclaimed teak + steel legs . Dimensions: 110 x 35 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Polished and lacquered . Foldable legs . No assembly required

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here