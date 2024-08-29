Bench Reclaimed Teak and Steel 110x35x45 cm

This teak bench will make a unique addition to your room. The bench is made of reclaimed teak, which is very sturdy and durable and gives the product its rugged characteristics. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing or lacquering. The beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. The strong steel legs add to the bench's sturdiness. Thanks to its foldable legs, the bench can be easily put aside to save room while not in use. The item is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important note: The grains vary from piece to piece, making each of our benches unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Reclaimed teak + steel legs . Dimensions: 110 x 35 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Polished and lacquered . Foldable legs . No assembly required