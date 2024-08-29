Bench 110 cm Solid Reclaimed Wood and Steel

The solid wood bench is characterized by a cool, industrial style, makes a great addition to your living room or hallway. The bench top is made of solid reclaimed wood, sourced from joists, floors and support beams from demolished old buildings. Additionally, it is capable to consist of different types of wood like teak, hardwood, tropical wood, mango wood, etc. This means the reclaimed wood retains the characteristics of these different types of wood. Reclaimed wood is already aged, weathered and dried. Hence, they don't shrink or bend. The nice-looking wood grains make every piece of furniture distinctive and slightly different from each other. Additionally, the powder-coated steel legs add to the industrial style and make the bench considerably stable. This hall bench is also easy to assemble. Important note: Colours and grains may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown and black . Material: Solid reclaimed wood, steel . Dimensions: 110 x 35 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Finish: Polished, painted and lacquered . Assembly required: Yes