Storage Bench Brown Oak 100x42.5x47 cm Engineered Wood

This storage bench designed for both sitting and storing will surely be an eye-catcher in your home decor. Sturdy construction: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame also ensures sturdiness and stability for the bench. Ample storage space: The hallway bench has a large storage space for organising clothes, toys, cushions, books, or other personal belongings you want to hide out of sight. The lower shelf is suitable for shoes and boxes. Adjustable feet: The adjustable feet with plastic pads keep the hallway bench seat balanced on uneven ground and increase stability. Versatile use: The bench is perfect to use as a shoe bench in the hallway or a storage bench in the living room. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 100 x 42,5 x 47 cm (L x W x H) . Max. load capacity (total): 110 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Assembly required: Yes