Hall Bench Black 110x40x60 cm Solid Wood Pine

Create a warm and welcoming environment right next to your door with this wooden hall bench! Solid pine wood: This hallway bench is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage: With 6 compartments, this box bench provides ample space to store your clothes, books, shoes, or your personal belongings. Thus, the entryway bench is perfect to keep your hallway, entrance space or other living areas tidy and clutter-free. Stable top: The living room bench has a sturdy top, making it ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, potted plants, etc. The top of the storage bench can also provide a seat for you. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 110 x 40 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here