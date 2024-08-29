Marketplace.
image 1 of Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cm
image 1 of Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cmimage 2 of Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cmimage 3 of Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cmimage 4 of Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cmimage 5 of Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cm

Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£255.99

£255.99/each

Bench with Drawer Solid Mango Wood 120x36x60 cm
Our wooden bench has an attractive natural style and will be an eye-catcher in your hallway, bedroom or dressing room. Made of high-quality solid mango wood, this hall bench is sturdy and durable. The bench has a drawer, which will be ideal for storing small items like keys, mp3 player, mp3, and other knick-knacks. The craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. Important note: Colours vary from piece to piece, making each of our garderobe benches unique; the delivery is random. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid mango wood . Dimensions: 120 x 36 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Polished and painted

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here