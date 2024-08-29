Hall Bench Brown 115x30x40 cm Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Anchor you entryway space in rustic and distinctive charm with this elegant wooden hallway bench! You can also use it as sit bench, storage bench, TV stand, hi-fi cabinet, lowboard, sideboards, dressers and more. Made of quality paulownia and poplar wood, this storage bench is durable and easy to clean. Additionally, it is equipped with 6 smoothly running drawers, which provide ample storage space for your personal belongings, making it a perfect helper to keep your hallway, entrance space or other living areas neat and tidy. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Paulownia and poplar wood . Dimensions: 115 x 30 x 40 cm (W x D x H) . Middle drawer dimensions: 38.2 x 25.2 x 13.6 cm (W x D x H) . Side drawer dimensions: 31.7 x 25.2 x 13.6 cm (W x D x H) . Includes 6 drawers with metal handles . Can be used as hall bench, TV cabinet, lowboard, hi-fi cabinet, side board, etc . Assembly required: Yes

