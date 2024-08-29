Bench Black and White 160x28x50 cm Real Goat Leather

This stylish bench with a cowhide look will make a perfect addition to any interior with its iconic design. Real leather: The seat of the bench chair is fully upholstered in real goat leather. Real leather is a naturally timeless material. It can last a lifetime with proper care and maintenance. The smooth surface also gives it a luxurious look while ensuring optimal comfort. Wooden frame: The solid mango wood frame ensures the sturdiness and stability of the bench seating. Practical design: Thanks to its compact size, the hall bench is easy to move and doesn't take up much space. Vintage design: This vintage-style indoor bench's design was inspired by an old-school pommel horse. It will look not only great in restaurants or bars, but also in your hallway, living room or dining room at home. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Black and white . Material: Real hairy goat leather, solid mango wood . Dimensions: 160 x 28 x 50 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum loading capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Polished, painted, and lacquered . Assembly required: Yes