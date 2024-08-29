Storage Bench Brown Oak 40x42.5x50 cm Engineered Wood

This storage bench designed for both sitting and storing will surely be an eye-catcher in your home decor. Sturdy construction: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. The metal frame also ensures sturdiness and stability for the bench. Ample storage space: The hallway bench has a large storage space for organising clothes, toys, cushions, books, or other personal belongings you want to hide out of sight. Adjustable feet: The adjustable feet with plastic pads keep the hallway bench seat balanced on uneven ground and increase stability. Versatile use: The bench is perfect to use as a shoe bench in the hallway, a storage bench in the living room or an end-of-bed bench in the bedroom. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 40 x 42,5 x 50 cm (W x D x H) . Max. load capacity (total): 110 kg . Max. load capacity (bottom shelf): 45 kg . Assembly required: Yes