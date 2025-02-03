Bench 107x45x75.5 cm Solid Wood Fir

Create a warm and welcoming environment right next to your door with this bench! Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful natural material. Fir wood doesn't dry out or warp when exposed to moisture. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: This bench seat provides ample space to store your clothes, books, shoes, or your personal belongings. Thus, the bench seating is perfect to keep your hallway, entrance space or other living areas tidy and clutter-free. Practical backrest and armrest: The bench chair is designed with a backrest and two armrests so that you can relax your body as per your comfort. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Material: Solid fir wood, engineered wood . Dimensions: 107 x 45 x 75.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 42.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)