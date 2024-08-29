Dining Chairs 2 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This Kubu rattan dining chair set with simple design and perfectly coordinated colour makes your dining room shining in new splendour. The mango wood frames and the genuine weave make the chairs not only structurally solid but also aesthetically pleasing. The rattan covered seats are very comfortable and easy to clean. If you are looking for something to complement your kitchen or dining room decor, this attractive handwoven rattan chair set will be your top choice. Delivery includes 2 dining chairs. Important information - Colour: Light brown with white wash finish . Material: Kubu rattan and mango wood . Leg colour: White wash . Dimensions: 46 x 61 x 93 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 46 cm . Seat depth: 41.5 cm . Seat height from the ground: 46 cm . Handmade . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes 2 dining chairs

