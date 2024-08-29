Marketplace.
image 1 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Wood
image 1 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Woodimage 2 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Woodimage 3 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Woodimage 4 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Woodimage 5 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Wood

Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£350.99

£350.99/each

Dining Chairs 4 pcs Light Brown Kubu Rattan and Mango Wood
This Kubu rattan dining chair set with simple design and perfectly coordinated colour makes your dining room shining in new splendour. The mango wood frames and the genuine weave make the chairs not only structurally solid but also aesthetically pleasing. The rattan covered seats are very comfortable and easy to clean. If you are looking for something to complement your kitchen or dining room decor, this attractive handwoven rattan chair set will be your top choice. Delivery includes 4 dining chairs. Important information - Colour: Light brown with white wash finish . Material: Kubu rattan and mango wood . Leg colour: White wash . Dimensions: 46 x 61 x 93 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 46 cm . Seat depth: 41.5 cm . Seat height from the ground: 46 cm . Handmade . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes 4 dining chairs

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here