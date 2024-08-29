Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mango

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this bar table! Solid mango wood: The table top of this party table is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable iron frame: The iron frame ensures the sturdiness and stability of the bistro table. Sturdy top: The sofa table has a sturdy wooden tabletop, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food, and other decorative items. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid rough mango wood with a natural finish, powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 110 x 55 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this bar table! Solid mango wood: The table top of this party table is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable iron frame: The iron frame ensures the sturdiness and stability of the bistro table. Sturdy top: The sofa table has a sturdy wooden tabletop, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food, and other decorative items. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid rough mango wood with a natural finish, powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 110 x 55 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.