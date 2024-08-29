Marketplace.
image 1 of Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mango
image 1 of Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mangoimage 2 of Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mangoimage 3 of Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mangoimage 4 of Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mangoimage 5 of Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mango

Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mango

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£235.99

£235.99/each

Bar Table 110x55x107 cm Solid Rough Wood Mango
Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this bar table! Solid mango wood: The table top of this party table is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Stable iron frame: The iron frame ensures the sturdiness and stability of the bistro table. Sturdy top: The sofa table has a sturdy wooden tabletop, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food, and other decorative items. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid rough mango wood with a natural finish, powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 110 x 55 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here