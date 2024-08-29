Marketplace.
image 1 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewood
image 1 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewoodimage 2 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewoodimage 3 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewoodimage 4 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewoodimage 5 of Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewood

Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£233.99

£233.99/each

Dining Chairs 4 pcs White Pinewood
This wooden dining chair set, with a simple yet elegant design, consists of 4 pieces and will make a great addition to your dining room or kitchen. The chairs are made of solid pine wood, which makes them very stable and durable. The dining chair is also easy to clean thanks to its smooth paint finish. It is ergonomically designed for added comfort. Delivery includes 4 dining chairs. Important information - Colour: White and natural . Material: Pine wood . Chair size: 41.5 x 45.5 x 85.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 41.5 x 41 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44.5 cm . Back height: 41 cm . Front foot size: 3 x 3 cm (L x W) . Back foot size: 4.5 x 3 cm (L x W) . Delivery includes 4 dining chairs

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here