Marketplace.
image 1 of Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leather
image 1 of Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leatherimage 2 of Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leatherimage 3 of Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leatherimage 4 of Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leatherimage 5 of Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leather

Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leather

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£68.99

£68.99/each

Office Chair Height Adjustable White Mesh Fabric and Faux Leather
Enjoy sitting on this office chair and upgrade your working experience with comfort! Breathable mesh fabric: Mesh fabric is a barrier material that is produced from connected strands. Mesh fabric is considered to be breathable with the overall pattern of open spaces. Solid and stable frame: The metal and plywood frame of the desk chair ensures sturdiness and stability. Adjustable height: You can use the lever to adjust the height of your seat to your liking. Convenient design: The 360-degree swivel design allows a wider range of motion. Additionally, it is convenient to move around with rolling castors. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Mesh fabric (100% polyester), faux leather (75% polyvinylchloride, 20% polyester, 5% cotton), metal, plywood . Overall dimensions: 68 x 67 x 104-114 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 49 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42-52 cm . Backrest height: 67 cm . With armrests . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here