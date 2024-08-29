Office Chair Light Grey Fabric

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Enjoy sitting on this office chair and upgrade your working experience with comfort! Durable fabric: The fabric features a simple and clean look while remaining breathable and long-lasting. Solid and stable frame: The metal and plywood frame of the desk chair ensures sturdiness and stability. Adjustable height: You can use the lever to adjust the height of your seat to your liking. Convenient design: The 360-degree swivel design allows a wider range of motion. Additionally, it is convenient to move around with rolling castors. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), metal, plywood . Overall dimensions: 68 x 67 x 104-114 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 49 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42-52 cm . Backrest height: 67 cm . With armrests . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes

