Marketplace.
image 1 of Office Chair Light Grey Fabric
image 1 of Office Chair Light Grey Fabricimage 2 of Office Chair Light Grey Fabricimage 3 of Office Chair Light Grey Fabricimage 4 of Office Chair Light Grey Fabricimage 5 of Office Chair Light Grey Fabric

Office Chair Light Grey Fabric

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£68.99

£68.99/each

Office Chair Light Grey Fabric
Enjoy sitting on this office chair and upgrade your working experience with comfort! Durable fabric: The fabric features a simple and clean look while remaining breathable and long-lasting. Solid and stable frame: The metal and plywood frame of the desk chair ensures sturdiness and stability. Adjustable height: You can use the lever to adjust the height of your seat to your liking. Convenient design: The 360-degree swivel design allows a wider range of motion. Additionally, it is convenient to move around with rolling castors. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), metal, plywood . Overall dimensions: 68 x 67 x 104-114 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 48 x 49 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42-52 cm . Backrest height: 67 cm . With armrests . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here