Dressing Table Set with LED Concrete Grey Engineered Wood

The trendy dressing table set gives your bedroom a timeless, refined look. The dressing table set with LED is a perfect addition to your bedroom decor and also keeps your cosmetics close at hand! Stable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Utility mirror: The dressing table with mirror is perfect for your daily beauty routine. The mirror allows you to take care of your facial skin and wear your makeup too!Ample storage space: The dressing table with stool provides ample space for easy access to your make-up, jewellery and everyday essentials. LED light: The dressing table also has LED bulbs with USB, which are easy to switch modes from warm to cold white. The featured LED bulbs around mirror illuminate your beauty as well. Wide applications: This dressing table set is suitable for various scenes, such as your bedroom, cloakroom and any other room you want to place it in. WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dressing table dimensions: 60 x 40 x 140 cm (W x D x H) . Stool dimensions: 70 x 35 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Upper cabinet dimensions: 80 x 40 x 65 cm (W x D x H) . Bottom cabinet dimensions: 80 x 40 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Dressing table . 1 x Stool . 1 x Upper cabinet . 1 x Bottom cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here