Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Iron

This desk features a distinctive industrial charm and is meant to be an eye-catcher in your home and office. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Stable frame: The office desk's frame is made of iron. Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. Spacious tabletop: The large work surface of this standing desk allows you to place your writing materials and other necessities. Practical shelf: Raise up your screen with the top shelf, so you can see everything at eye level and work in a healthy posture, saving you from working with neck and back pain. Industrial style: The computer desk adds a charming industrial style to your current interior decor. It adds the inspired design of old factories and industrial space to your living area. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here