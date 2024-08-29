Marketplace.
image 1 of Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Iron
image 1 of Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Ironimage 2 of Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Ironimage 3 of Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Ironimage 4 of Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Iron

Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Desk Grey Sonoma 100x50x90 cm Engineered Wood and Iron
This desk features a distinctive industrial charm and is meant to be an eye-catcher in your home and office. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Stable frame: The office desk's frame is made of iron. Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. Spacious tabletop: The large work surface of this standing desk allows you to place your writing materials and other necessities. Practical shelf: Raise up your screen with the top shelf, so you can see everything at eye level and work in a healthy posture, saving you from working with neck and back pain. Industrial style: The computer desk adds a charming industrial style to your current interior decor. It adds the inspired design of old factories and industrial space to your living area. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here