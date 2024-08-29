4 Piece Dressing Table Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

The trendy dressing table set gives your bedroom a timeless, refined look. The dressing table with storage cabinets is a perfect addition to your bedroom decor and also keeps your cosmetics close at hand! Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Utility mirror: The makeup table with the mirror is perfect for your daily beauty routine. The mirror allows you to take care of your facial skin and wear your makeup too!Ample storage space: The dressing table with cabinet provides ample space for easy access to your make-up, jewellery and everyday essentials. Modern design: The modern design features clean lines and minimalistic looks as a part of the interior design style. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Assembly required: Yes . Dressing table: . Material: Engineered wood, glass . Table dimensions: 80 x 39 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Mirror dimensions: 73 x 38 x 1.5 cm (L x W x T) . Storage cabinet: . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 56.5 x 39 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 1 x Mirror . 2 x Storage cabinet