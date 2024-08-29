Desk Grey Sonoma 140x50x75 cm Engineered Wood

Introduce an air of elegant charm into your study or working area with this practical desk! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: The 4 compartments with doors on the side of the office desk provide ample storage space for keeping your study supplies such as books, files, or other useful items within reach. Wide applications: Conveniently designed for tight spaces, this study desk is perfect for dorms, bedrooms, apartments, or small home offices. Practical design: The iron feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring stability. The square iron door handles are stylish and durable. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 140 x 50 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here