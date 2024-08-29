Marketplace.
Desk Grey 108x45x76 cm Solid Wood Paulownia

This stylish and practical wooden desk will make a great addition to your home decor. Solid paulownia wood: This office desk is made of solid paulownia wood. Solid paulownia wood is a beautiful natural material. Paulownia wood is highly resistant to bugs and rotting. Ample storage space: This study desk features 2 drawers and 1 open compartment in the middle for keeping your files and other home office essentials organised and within easy reach. Wide applications: This writing desk can be used as a console table, computer table, side table and more. Spacious desktop: The desktop is ideal for placing your computer, keyboard and mouse or notebook to write or read comfortably. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid paulownia wood, plywood . Dimensions: 108 x 45 x 76 cm (L x W x H)

