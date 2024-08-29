Wooden French Secretary Desk

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This French secretary desk in an elegant antique look, will add a sophisticated touch to your study or office. This secretary desk has a hinged desktop that doubles as the cabinet door. With a small drawer and shelves, this writing desk has ample storage space for pens and pencils, stationery and trinkets. Constructed from high-quality MDF and pinewood with a white paint finish, this cabinet is highly durable. Important information - Dimensions: 60 x 36.4 x 111 cm (W x D x H) . Top part dimensions: 26 x 8 cm (D x H) . Material: MDF + pinewood . Colour: White . With hinged desktop that doubles as the cabinet door . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

