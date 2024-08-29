Desk with Shelves Brown Oak 105x50x90 cm Engineered Wood&Iron

This desk features a distinctive industrial charm and is meant to be an eye-catcher in your home and office. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Stable frame: The office desk's frame is made of iron. Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. Ample storage space: Featuring 3 shelves, this computer desk provides ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well-organised and within easy reach. Practical tabletop: The large work surface of this study desk allows you to place your computer, writing materials and other necessities. Industrial style: The writing desk adds a charming industrial style to your current interior decor. It adds the inspired design of old factories and industrial space to your living area. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 105 x 50 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here