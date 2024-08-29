Desk with Drawers Honey Brown 100x50x78 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Bring an air of elegant charm into your study or working area with this wooden desk! Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy frame: The wooden construction of the computer desk ensures its sturdiness, durability, and long-lasting service. Ample storage space: This office desk features 2 drawers, providing ample space to keep your essentials within reach and well organised. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 100 x 50 x 78 cm (W x D x H)

