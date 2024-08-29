Desk White 140x50x75 cm Engineered Wood

This desk is meant to be a practical and decorative addition to your living space! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This computer table includes a multi-purpose storage function, allowing you to neatly sort your books and files into different categories, which provides a clean and uncluttered desktop. Simple design: The minimalist design makes the office desk easily blend into your decor. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Dimensions: 140 x 50 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here