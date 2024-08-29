Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pine

The simplistic wooden dressing table is a perfect choice for your bedroom. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The vanity table with 4 drawers provides ample space for easy access to your make-up, jewellery and everyday essentials. Metal handles: The makeup table comes with metal ring handles that make the drawers easy to open and close while adding extra beauty. Wide applications: This dressing table can also be used as a study desk in the study or an office desk in the office. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood with a honey wax finish, engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 104 x 47 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Range name: Corona . Assembly required: Yes