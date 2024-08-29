Marketplace.
image 1 of Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pine
image 1 of Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 2 of Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 3 of Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 4 of Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pine

Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£170.99

£170.99/each

Dressing Table Corona104x47x75 cm Solid Wood Pine
The simplistic wooden dressing table is a perfect choice for your bedroom. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The vanity table with 4 drawers provides ample space for easy access to your make-up, jewellery and everyday essentials. Metal handles: The makeup table comes with metal ring handles that make the drawers easy to open and close while adding extra beauty. Wide applications: This dressing table can also be used as a study desk in the study or an office desk in the office. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood with a honey wax finish, engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 104 x 47 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Range name: Corona . Assembly required: Yes

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here