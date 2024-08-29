Desk Grey Sonoma 100x45x76 cm Engineered Wood and Powder-coated Steel

Introduce an air of elegant charm into your study or working area with this practical desk! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Sturdy tabletop: This office desk provides you with a sturdy tabletop. You can place your snacks, drinks and any of your favourite decorations. Practical design: The metal feet add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Wide applications: Conveniently designed for tight spaces, this study desk is perfect for dorms, bedrooms, apartments, or small home offices. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 100 x 45 x 76 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here