Retractable Awning 100x150 cm Anthracite

This retractable awning will surely be an ideal option for use in front of the window, on the terrace, balcony or in your garden. This water-, UV- and weather-resistant awning is made of quality fabric with a PA coating. Meanwhile, the strong steel frame enables the awning sturdy and durable. The easy-to-clean polyester canopy can be removed and washed. Additionally, this product can not only be used as an ordinary awning, but also cover the window completely in the meantime. Thanks to the supporting bar and chain, this awning is retractable. Besides, the height and the angle of the awning can also be adjusted. The product is easy to assemble. This product should be installed in smooth and flat surfaces. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Steel, 100% polyester with PA coating . Size: 100 x 150 cm (W x H) . Retractable length: 0 - 150 cm . Manually-operated . UV and water resistant . Assembly required: Yes