Automatic Retractable Awning Burgundy 400x300 cm

Create a nice and cool place on your patio and protect yourself from the UV rays with this retractable awning! Durable material: The awning frame is made of powder-coated aluminium, which is robust and durable. The fabric with PU surface treatment is UV resistant. It will prevent your family or guests from UV rays and dazzling sunlight. Automatic function: You can easily open and retract the awning via the included remote control. Easy to operate: The angle and height can be adjusted to meet your different needs. You can open and retract the awning smoothly via the long-hand crank. Wide applications: The retractable awning features a simple, stylish design that will blend well with your home or commercial settings. It is suitable for a variety of places, such as balconies, patios, yards, restaurants, cafes, shops, and more. Important information - Fabric colour: Burgundy . Frame colour: White . Material: Powder-coated aluminium, Fabric (100% polyester) with PU coating . Overall size: 400 x 300 cm (L x W) . Water and dirt repellent . Voltage supply: 230 V~, 0.95 A; 50 Hz . Power: 155 W . Torque: 20 Nm . Speed: 13 rpm . Assembly required: Yes