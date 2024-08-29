Door Canopy Black 300x100 cm Polycarbonate

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This exquisite, high-quality door canopy presents an easy solution for shielding your doorway from rain, snow, hail or other bad weather conditions. Durable material: The hollow polycarbonate sheets of the front door canopy are incredibly durable, weather-resistant and corrosion-resistant. Sturdy frame: The solid construction with strong ABS brackets and aluminium bars is exceedingly stable and could strongly sustain this porch canopy. Easy installation: All required assembly accessories of the over door canopy are included for a quick and easy installation. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. ‚ÄãThe roof of this door canopy cannot withstand heavy snowfall. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PC (Polycarbonate), ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), aluminium . Size: 300 x 100 cm (L x W) . Thickness: 5 mm . Weather-resistant . Delivery contains: . 9 x Divided PC board . 4 x ABS bracket . 6 x H-shaped plastic connector . 6 x Oxidized aluminium bar

This exquisite, high-quality door canopy presents an easy solution for shielding your doorway from rain, snow, hail or other bad weather conditions. Durable material: The hollow polycarbonate sheets of the front door canopy are incredibly durable, weather-resistant and corrosion-resistant. Sturdy frame: The solid construction with strong ABS brackets and aluminium bars is exceedingly stable and could strongly sustain this porch canopy. Easy installation: All required assembly accessories of the over door canopy are included for a quick and easy installation. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. ‚ÄãThe roof of this door canopy cannot withstand heavy snowfall. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PC (Polycarbonate), ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), aluminium . Size: 300 x 100 cm (L x W) . Thickness: 5 mm . Weather-resistant . Delivery contains: . 9 x Divided PC board . 4 x ABS bracket . 6 x H-shaped plastic connector . 6 x Oxidized aluminium bar

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.