Lesli Living Candle Holder Mira 45.5 cm Black

This elegant 45,5 cm black Lesli Living candle holder will give your living room that extra bit of atmosphere. You can illuminate your space with a warm and gentle light by placing tea lights in the six featured metal cups. With the flat stable base, this holder remains in its place. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal . Dimensions: 22,5 x 23,5 x 45,5 cm (W x D x H) . Elegant design . With 6 candle slots . Flat stable base

