H&S Collection Lantern Reed 50x28 cm Black

Accessorise your favourite room with this lantern from H&S Collection! The hanging candle holder is an excellent decorative idea for a wide range of events, such as weddings, banquets, parties and celebrations. It is made of reed and has a glass cylinder inside. The glass jar provides a safe and stable shelter for the candle. Place a beautifully scented candle. Now you have a beautiful statement piece, and your room will smell fantastic too. Additionally, it is easy to hang with its washed rope handle and use it freestanding when required. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Reed . Dimensions: 28 x 50 cm (Dia. x H) . With a glass cylinder inside . Jar dimensions: 12,5 x 15 cm (Dia. x H) . Rope handle

