Bolsius Rustic Pillar Candles Shine 8 pcs 100x50 mm Soft Pearl

Bring a romantic glow with these soft pearl rustic Shine pillar candles from Bolsius! This basic colour combines beautifully with all the other colours from the Bolsius collection. The Shine candles collection is inspired by colours and textures from nature and produced without palm oil or animal fat. They are made with a plant-based wax from Europe and have a cotton wick. The candles burn beautifully with no soot or smoke. Each has a burning time of 30 hours. Delivery includes 8 pillar candles. Important information - Colour: Soft pearl . Material: Paraffin . Dimensions: 5 x 10 cm (Diam. x H) . Burning time (each): 30 hours . Burns with no smoke . No animal fat . Delivery includes 8 pillar candles

