Marketplace.
image 1 of White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holder
image 1 of White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holderimage 2 of White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holderimage 3 of White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holder

White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holder

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holder
This set contains 3 candle holders in different sizes. You can use them seperately or together as a set. When candles are lit, this decorative candle stand set will only become more beautiful! The glassware can be taken out of the iron frames for convenience. Delivery includes a set of 3 candle holders in grey. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Poplar + glass + iron frame . Sizes: . The small one (L x W x H): 12 x 12 x 20 cm (total size); 10 x 10 x 10 cm (glassware) . The medium one(L x W x H): 14 x 14 x 34 cm (total size); 12 x 12 x12 cm (glassware) . The large one(L x W x H): 16 x 16 x 54 cm (total size); 12 x 12 x 18 cm (glassware) . The glass stands can be taken out of the iron frames . Delivery includes 3 candle holders

View all Candles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here