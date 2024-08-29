White 3 pcs Handmade Weaving Candle Holder

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This set contains 3 candle holders in different sizes. You can use them seperately or together as a set. When candles are lit, this decorative candle stand set will only become more beautiful! The glassware can be taken out of the iron frames for convenience. Delivery includes a set of 3 candle holders in grey. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Poplar + glass + iron frame . Sizes: . The small one (L x W x H): 12 x 12 x 20 cm (total size); 10 x 10 x 10 cm (glassware) . The medium one(L x W x H): 14 x 14 x 34 cm (total size); 12 x 12 x12 cm (glassware) . The large one(L x W x H): 16 x 16 x 54 cm (total size); 12 x 12 x 18 cm (glassware) . The glass stands can be taken out of the iron frames . Delivery includes 3 candle holders

