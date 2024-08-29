Bolsius Rustic Pillar Candles Shine 4 pcs 130x68 mm Velvet Red

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring a romantic glow with these velvet red rustic Shine pillar candles from Bolsius! This basic colour combines beautifully with all the other colours from the Bolsius collection. The Shine candles collection is inspired by colours and textures from nature and produced without palm oil or animal fat. They are made with a plant-based wax from Europe, have a cotton wick, and an eye for people and the planet! The candles burn beautifully with no soot or smoke. Each has a burning time of 60 hours. Delivery includes 4 pillar candles. Important information - Colour: Velvet red . Material: Paraffin . Dimensions: 6,8 x 13 cm (Diam. x H) . Burning time (each): 60 hours . Burns with no smoke . No animal fat . Delivery includes 4 pillar candles

Bring a romantic glow with these velvet red rustic Shine pillar candles from Bolsius! This basic colour combines beautifully with all the other colours from the Bolsius collection. The Shine candles collection is inspired by colours and textures from nature and produced without palm oil or animal fat. They are made with a plant-based wax from Europe, have a cotton wick, and an eye for people and the planet! The candles burn beautifully with no soot or smoke. Each has a burning time of 60 hours. Delivery includes 4 pillar candles. Important information - Colour: Velvet red . Material: Paraffin . Dimensions: 6,8 x 13 cm (Diam. x H) . Burning time (each): 60 hours . Burns with no smoke . No animal fat . Delivery includes 4 pillar candles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.