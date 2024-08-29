ProGarden BBQ Bucket with 2 Handles 34.5 cm Matte Olive Green

This BBQ bucket with two handles from ProGarden is an excellent choice for a pleasant barbecue meal. It is small in size and easy to carry with you, yet large enough to prepare food for several people. Thick carbon steel material: The ProGarden outdoor grill is a perfect option for cooking outside, in your garden or balcony. It is made of thick carbon steel, and the lid and barbeque bucket both have an enamel finish. BBQ grill with enamelled steel: This outdoor barbecue grill has a temperature-resistant enamel coating that makes it suitable for burning charcoal. Easy-to-carry grill: The barbecue bucket is really lightweight, making it easy to bring your barbecue with you anywhere. Important information - Colour: Matte olive green . Material: Thick enamelled carbon steel . Size: 34.5 x 20 cm (Diam. x H) . Lightweight bbq bucket . With air vents . 2 handles . Bottom diameter: 30 cm/25 cm (outer/inner) . Top diameter: 34.5 cm/33 cm (outer/inner) . Steel sheet thickness: 0.3 mm/0.5 mm (bottom/top) . Lid steel sheet thickness: 0.3 mm . Easy-to-clean . With BBQ metal logo . Delivery contains: . 1 x Zinc-plated grill rack . 1 x Charcoal grid