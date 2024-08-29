Gas BBQ Grill with 6 Burners Silver (FR/BE/IT/UK/NL only)

This gas BBQ grill, with 6 burners, is ideal for creating an outdoor feast for your family and friends. It will make your outdoor cooking experience sizzle, effectively turning your backyard into a second kitchen! The gas grill features a stylish and functional design. It has a large cooking surface and a heavy-duty hood with a built-in thermometer which accurately displays the cooking temperature. Side tables offer additional workspace for making sauces or your favourite side dishes. A removable grease drip container is also included, which is easy to clean. Made of heavy-duty materials, the grill is very durable. The shelf underneath provides large space to store cookware and utensils. Thanks to the 2 sturdy castors, the grill is easy to move around. Delivery also includes a BBQ cover to protect the grill from rain and dust. To connect the barbecue to the gas cylinder, a gas hose and a proper pressure regulator are required, which are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Powder-coated steel, stainless steel . Overall dimensions: 102 x 55 x 98 cm (L x W x H) . Power: 12.0 kW (13648 BTU) . Cooking grill: 63.5 x 37.5 cm . Cooking height: 82 cm . With 6 burners . Piezo ignition . Integrated thermometer for accurate cooking temperature display . Removable grease cup . A bottom shelf for storing accessories . Sturdy castors for mobility . With a BBQ cover to protect the grill from rain and dust . With side tables . Sturdy and durable material . Assembly required: Yes . Caution: NEVER place gas cylinders in the storage cabinet or under the BBQ