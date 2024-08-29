Classic Charcoal BBQ Offset Smoker

This smoker, consisting of generous cooking chamber and robust side firebox, allows you to conveniently grill, smoke and flavour your food. The perfectly sealed, thick metal body of the smoker ensures excellent retention and distribution of heat. The air outlets will help you adjust the air flow while the smoke stack damper controls the amount of smoke. Thanks to the integrated thermometer, you can observe and monitor the temperature. The smoker also contains a shelf in front and a storage shelf below where you can place spices, ingredients, utensils and other barbecue essentials. Equipped with 2 wheels, it can be easily moved around for outdoor parties, picnics and gatherings. Do not use the barbecue in a confined and/or habitable space e. g. houses, tents, caravans, motor homes, boats. Danger of carbon monoxide poisoning fatality. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel frame . Overall size: 103 x 60 x 113 cm (L x W x H) . Cooking height: 80 cm . With 3 chrome-plated cooking grids . Sizes of cooking grids: 30 x 29 cm (L x W) for 2 pieces; 30 x 26 cm (L x W) for 1 piece . With 3 E-coated charcoal grids . Size of charcoal grids: 20 x 27.5 cm (L x W) . With steel handles and a steel table . Size of table: 61 x 21 cm (L x W) . With a thermometer . Smoke stack damper included . Suitable for charcoal and wood